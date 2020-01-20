Is the trucking life for you?

Thinking about getting your CDL and becoming a trucker? Here’s some things you need to consider before hitting the road.

Truckers spend a lot of time alone. If you’re a social butterfly, or need to be around people 24/7, being a trucker is not the job for you. Solo drivers might enjoy the chance to see the open road and be gone weeks at a time, but if you have a family, expect to miss some Little League games or school plays.

Being a trucker requires patience. The road can be stress for all drivers, even when it’s not your job to be on it every day. The highway is now your office, and that office can be filled with bad weather, traffic jams and dangerous situations.

Be prepared to hurry up and wait, whether it’s for traffic or shippers and receivers. Trucking has plenty of rules and regulations. There is nothing wrong with being a rebel. However, if you are not the type of personality that can follow a set of rules, both from the government and your employer, becoming a trucker might be challenging to you.

Some trucking jobs require you to be away from home for weeks at a time. This means you may be living in your truck. While it’s true, some rigs today have all the conveniences of a modern home, mobile living isn’t for everyone.

There’s a lot to think about when considering becoming an OTR trucker. It can be challenging, but the majority of drivers will tell you it’s a job like no other, and can be an adventure worth taking.