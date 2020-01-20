Tips for getting a truck driving job

Looking for a trucking job? Well, here’s some tips for you.

First, do your searching and applying at a website that specializes in trucking jobs. Sure, you can find listings on general job boards, but recruiters know the qualification of applicants on those sites tends to be less than someone who applies that a specialized trucking employment website.

Second, do your homework. There are plenty of trucker discussion groups on the web that you can be part of. Many of these forums, discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of various companies. Ask questions and learn. Find companies that you would want to be a part of. Remember, you have an in-demand skill. Might as well work for the best company you can.

Third, there’s nothing better than getting referral from a friend or fellow driver to a new company. Getting that warm introduction to a recruiter will go a long way and have someone vouch for you, that’s a big plus.

Lastly, make sure you are qualified before you apply. No use in filling out an application if it’s a waste of time. Read the job post completely. In 99% of them, it will clearly state if you need any endorsements or the company has specific hiring requirements.

There you have it. Remember, you have an in-demand skill. Now go out there and get that job you deserve.